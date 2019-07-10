Shiites Vs Police: Inspector General Of Police Places Force On Alert In Abuja, Niger, Kaduna, Kogi

*Orders 24 hours surveillance in Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

Following the outbreak of violence between the police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered 24-hour surveillance on Abuja and nearby states.

Frank Mba, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, also said the IGP ordered a speedy prosecution to the 40 arrested by the police.

"The commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police in states contiguous to the FCT have also been placed on alert to avert further breakdown of law," he disclosed.

A statement by Mba read, “While noting that the force is not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, the IGP stressed that such ventilation must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands. See Also ACTIVISM Policeman Shot And Killed His Colleague During Our Protest, We Didn't -Shiites 0 Comments 2 Minutes Ago

“He, therefore, warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of peace.

“The IGP has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in Police custody in connection with the incident.

“The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on and injuring of nine police officers by members of the El-Zakzaky group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by police personnel in containing the protest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy Combined Wealth Of Nigeria's Five Richest Men, $29.9 billion, More Than Nigerian Government's 2017 Budget -Oxfam Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 100 Cultists, Gangsters In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready For Another Massive Protest Tomorrow, Shiites Dare Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad