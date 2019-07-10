Shiites Vs Police: Inspector General Of Police Places Force On Alert In Abuja, Niger, Kaduna, Kogi

Following the outbreak of violence between the police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered 24-hour surveillance on Abuja and nearby states.

Frank Mba, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, also said the IGP ordered a speedy prosecution to the 40 arrested by the police.

"The commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police in states contiguous to the FCT have also been placed on alert to avert further breakdown of law," he disclosed.

"While noting that the force is not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, the IGP stressed that such ventilation must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands.

“He, therefore, warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of peace.

“The IGP has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in Police custody in connection with the incident.

“The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on and injuring of nine police officers by members of the El-Zakzaky group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by police personnel in containing the protest.”