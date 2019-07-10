Yahaya Bello Pays N22.5 Million To Picks Kogi Governorship Form As Civil Servants, Pensioners Lament Unpaid Salaries

He owes civil servants and pensioners many months' arrears.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has purchased the APC governorship nomination and expression of interest form for the forthcoming 2019 election.

Bello is the first aspirant to pick the form after paying N22.5 million.

The form was presented to the governor by Alhaji Abubakar Kari on behalf of the national organising secretary. 

Bello is said to have fallen out with stakeholders and civil servants in the state. See Also Exclusive DOCUMENTS: Yahaya Bello Takes Out N1.8bn From Kogi Treasury To Construct Nonexistent Ganaja Flyover 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Civil servants on Tuesday staged a protest to demand the immediate payment of their salaries.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

