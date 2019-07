President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice, Tanko Muhammadu, as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on Wednesday recommended Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to Buhari for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read Tanko's name on the floor of the Senate. See Also Legal Nigeria's Judicial Council Recommends Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad As Nation's Chief Justice To Buhari

Buhari urged the Senate to accord the confirmation of Justice Muhammed speedy consideration.