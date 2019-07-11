Nigeria's Anti-corruption Agency Recovers N90 Million, Secures 55 convictions In Gombe

Wetkas claimed that the commission also secured the forfeiture of two houses to the Federal Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019

 

The Head of Operations in the North East Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Gombe State, Mr Michael Wetkas has said that the commission has recovered over N90 million and secured 55 convictions in six months.

He disclosed this on Thursday in Gombe State during a community road walk against corruption in commemoration of the 2019 African Anti-Corruption Day, themed, "Assets Recovery".

Wetkas claimed that the commission also secured the forfeiture of two houses to the Federal Government.

According to him, corruption has been the cause of underdevelopment, decayed infrastructure, and insecurity in Nigeria.

"Today, we are commemorating the African Day to have a common position with other countries on the continent against corruption."

"Statistics has shown that in Africa, we lose $50 billion yearly. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, we have lost over $400 billion between 1960 and 2012.

"We must take ownership of the anti-corruption fight. When you see something, let's say something. We are always ready to do our job whenever we are called in that regard," he said.

He added that the commission, acting on information from the public, was able to recover diverted items meant for internally-displaced persons {IDPs} in Gombe.

Wetkas stressed that the commission had intervened, following useful information, in the allegations of corruption in the Anchor Borrowers' Scheme of the Federal Government and that some of the cases were already in court.

He also claimed that the commission has secured 1,207 convictions and recovered over N790 billion under Ibrahim Magu's leadership.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Government To Seize Another Diezani Alison-Madueke Asset
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Youths Pay More Bribes Than Those Over 55 Years Old, Says Transparency International
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption Because Of EFCC Criminals Have Fled Kwara State, Claims National Orientation Agency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi The Seven Solitudes Of President Buhari By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Beat South Africa To Reach AFCON 2019 Semi-finals
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad