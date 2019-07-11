'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women

He said a higher birth rate would achieve faster progress.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019

 

John Magufuli, Tanzania's President has called on women to "set your ovaries free" and bear more children so that the country can enjoy demographic dividends.

Magufuli, who cited Nigeria and China as examples, said, "When you have a big population you build the economy. That's why China's economy is so huge.

"I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free, let them block theirs."

Aljazeera reports that since taking office in 2015, Magufuli has launched an industrialization campaign that has helped buoy economic growth, which has averaged six to seven percent annually in recent years.

He said a higher birth rate would achieve faster progress.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Beat South Africa To Reach AFCON 2019 Semi-finals
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Malami’s Stance on Special Investigation Panel Not In Public Interest - HEDA Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad