'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women

John Magufuli, Tanzania's President has called on women to "set your ovaries free" and bear more children so that the country can enjoy demographic dividends.

Magufuli, who cited Nigeria and China as examples, said, "When you have a big population you build the economy. That's why China's economy is so huge.

"I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free, let them block theirs."

Aljazeera reports that since taking office in 2015, Magufuli has launched an industrialization campaign that has helped buoy economic growth, which has averaged six to seven percent annually in recent years.

He said a higher birth rate would achieve faster progress.