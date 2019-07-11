South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019


South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, says his country needs to do more “homework” before adding Nigeria, India, and China to its list of countries that can visit the country visa-free.

SaharaReporters obtained the list of countries released by the department on the Home Affairs’ Twitter handle. 

The following countries will now be able to enter South Africa, visa-free: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana, and Sao Tome and Principe.

“Out of the 193 countries that are member states of the United Nations, the Department has granted visa-free status to 75 countries. Of these 16 are in our continent and are SADC members and 59 are from all over the world.

“Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know that Tourism is very important for job creation,” BusinessTech Africa quoted Motsoaledi to have said.

The minister said his office would immediately enter into discussions with the countries about how a visa-free regime will work, with “homework” still needing to be done for countries like China, India, and Nigeria.

“While we are busy tackling the matter of the three countries, we shall this financial year increase two and a half times the number of people who work for Home Affairs to process visas in both China and India. We shall double the number of people who process visas to our country in Nigeria,” BusinessTech of South Africa quoted him to have said.

Speaking to BusinessTech a department spokesperson said that the countries announced by the minister only apply to inbound visas (citizens from the listed countries visiting South Africa) and that outbound visas (South Africans visiting the countries listed) need to be negotiated on a country-by-country basis.

The department noted that some countries, such as Qatar and Ghana, already have visa-free or visa on arrival agreements with South Africa.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, South Africans can visit 99 countries around the globe visa-free.

Also speaking at the department’s budget vote, deputy minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza said that the department is moving forward with the implementation of the country’s e-Visa regime.

“This regime will place technology at the centre of our operations by making it easy, yet secure, to enter South Africa,” he said.

The e-Visa system will allow tourists and visitors to South Africa to apply for their visas online. These applications will then be sent to a central adjudication and approval office, while the prospective visitors “sit at the comfort of their own home”.

The new system will also open South Africa as a desirable destination through the ease of its visa systems, the deputy minister said, adding that it will have huge tourism growth implications for the country.

The e-Visa regime is anticipated to be fully introduced in November 2019.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Woman Beats Security, Tries To Sneak Into US-bound Delta Flight
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: Atiku Arrives In US All Smiles In Saraki's Company
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Business Nigeria 'Losing Billions Of Naira In Cargo Flights Due To Inadequate Tarmac Space'
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
International Nigeria Air Project Was Only Suspended, Not 'Killed', Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Beat South Africa To Reach AFCON 2019 Semi-finals
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Malami’s Stance on Special Investigation Panel Not In Public Interest - HEDA Boss
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad