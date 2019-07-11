Stop Tampering With Local Government Funds, AAC Tells Governor Sanwo-olu

It was disclosed that one month after the National Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) guidelines barring state governments from accessing local governments' funds, Sanwo-olu reportedly deducted over N370 million from a council's allocation for June 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019


The Lagos State Chapter of the African Action Congress has told Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, to stop taking from funds belonging to the local governments in the state.

An NFIU source told SaharaReporters that the Sanwo-Olu approached it for a concession but the NFIU did not grant it a waiver to access funds meant for the local governments.

Reacting to the development, Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, Acting State Chairman of AAC bemoaned the action by the governor, asserting that the All Progressives Congress deliberately continue to rig the local government elections in the state to continue to illegally access the fund and cover their deeds.  See Also Economy Sanwo-Olu Government Accused Of Breaching NFIU Guidelines, Deducting LGA Funds At Source 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

He said, “Lagos AAC calls Governor Sanwo-Olu to return the N370 million immediately. We also call on the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), National Union of Teachers (NUT) and other worker's unions to rise up and defend the LGs from the bloody teeths of the gluttony. This is the character of the APC government since 1999."

Ajayi urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to stop tampering with local government funds, “as they are not ATMs for him and his greedy party". 

He added, "This is wicked, illegal, and a colossal theft of the people's common wealth. Lagos AAC will henceforth mobilize our LG branches to start engaging the LGs over this legendary fraud by APC. Everyday's for the thief, one day's for the owner.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

