163 Nigerian Migrants Return From Libya

FILE PHOTO: Libya returnees



The National Emergency Management Agency has received 163 Nigerian migrants who were stranded in Libya.

Alhaji Idris Muhammed, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Region, NEMA, confirmed the return to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He said the returnees arrived the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 8:33 pm on Thursday aboard a chartered Al Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG.

“After profiling of the returnees, there were 64 adult females, four female children, and seven female infants as well as 75 adult males, three male children, and 10 male infants,” Muhammed added.

The Lagos coordinator called on young people to desist from embarking on perilous journeys that could expose them to avoidable risks in search of greener pastures.

Muhammed promised the returnees that the Federal Government, NEMA, and other agencies, as well as development partners, would continue to work together to create an enabling environment for young Nigerians.

