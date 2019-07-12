Boko Haram Insurgency: Nigerian Army To Court-Martial 21 Soldiers

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai Daily Post

 

The Nigerian Army has revealed that 21 errant soldiers will be tried and prosecuted by the general court-martial.

According to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, their offences are related to administrative or operational in nature.

“Military as an institution is known with the maintenance of discipline in its way of doing things. The operational efficacy of the military is better retained when the ethics and customs aim at enhancing discipline are encouraged.

“There are 21 accused that are supposed to go for the trial, the details are best known to the prosecution and defence counsel.

“Offences are either administrative or operational in the matter, and the details are known to them. It is aimed at enhancing discipline within the theatre.”

Akinroluyo while inaugurating the court-martial, urged its President, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ibrahim, and members of his team to discharge their duties professionally and ensure that justice is served.

