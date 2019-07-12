Coalition Of Groups Protests Victimization Of Lagos Polytechnic Workers

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of University (NASU) in conjunction with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Take It Back (TIB) Movement, Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks (ANSA), and other civil society organizations stormed the streets of Lagos today to protest against the victimization of workers and union members and the recent arrest of 38 workers of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, by the school management headed by Mr. Samuel Sogunro, Rector of the institution.

Thirty-eight workers of school were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos over alleged breach of peace.

The police arraigned Adebayo Ogunshola, 41; Samuel Adeola, 34; Samuel Oluseye, 53; Fatai Ibuowo, 37; Joseph Ishola, 49, and 33 others on a six-count charge.

The counts include conspiracy, breach of the peace, unlawful assembly and threat of violence.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe also ruled that one of the sureties must be an employee of the state government on grade level 12 and above.

He directed that the sureties should not be local government employees or be in the teaching profession under the state government.

"We have been running helter-skelter to get 76 sureties who meets the criteria for the bail, but we are yet to perfect the bail-bond as the requirement for bail of our 38 members who were illegally arrested is too stringent; meanwhile innocent workers are languishing in jail," a protester told SaharaReporters.