Coalition Of Groups Protests Victimization Of Lagos Polytechnic Workers

Thirty-eight workers of school were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos over alleged breach of peace. The police arraigned Adebayo Ogunshola, 41; Samuel Adeola, 34; Samuel Oluseye, 53; Fatai Ibuowo, 37; Joseph Ishola, 49, and 33 others on a six-count charge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of University (NASU) in conjunction with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Take It Back (TIB) Movement, Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks (ANSA), and other civil society organizations stormed the streets of Lagos today to protest against the victimization of workers and union members and the recent arrest of 38 workers of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, by the school management headed by Mr. Samuel Sogunro, Rector of the institution.

Thirty-eight workers of school were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos over alleged breach of peace.

The police arraigned Adebayo Ogunshola, 41; Samuel Adeola, 34; Samuel Oluseye, 53; Fatai Ibuowo, 37; Joseph Ishola, 49, and 33 others on a six-count charge.  

The counts include conspiracy, breach of the peace, unlawful assembly and threat of violence.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe also ruled that one of the sureties must be an employee of the state government on grade level 12 and above.

He directed that the sureties should not be local government employees or be in the teaching profession under the state government.

"We have been running helter-skelter to get 76 sureties who meets the criteria for the bail, but we are yet to perfect the bail-bond as the requirement for bail of our 38 members who were illegally arrested is too stringent; meanwhile innocent workers are languishing in jail," a protester told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Attack University Of Ibadan Hostel, Injure Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Kwara Political Activist Petitions Police As Saraki's Aides And Thugs Threaten His Life, Attempt To Frame Him Up For "Bombing"
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Boy Killed In Togo As Security Forces Clash With Protesters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Generator Fumes Kill Nigerian Family, Husband, Wife, Five Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack University Of Ibadan Hostel, Injure Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment BBNaija Is Satanic, Says Muslim Group, Urges Christians To Join In Condemning Reality Show
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Boko Haram Insurgency: Nigerian Army To Court-Martial 21 Soldiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports AFCON 2019 Semi-final: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad