Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary

There seems to be serious confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State Chapter ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election as another group of 37 aspirants endorsed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to select its candidate for the election through an indirect primary.

The group under the auspices of Coalition of Kogi APC Aspirants said they were confident of beating Governor Yahaya Bello at the primary because they believe that they have control of the delegates.

A spokesman for the group, Comrade Edime Godwin Amade, said the group of 20 aspirants kicking against the indirect mode of the primary was working for the downfall of the party in the state, pointing out that the NWC should not allow the group to pull the wool over their eyes. See Also Politics Kogi Governorship Race: Nigeria's Ruling Party Under Pressure to Reverse Indirect Primary

Amade pointed out that the state governor had built the party in the state to an enviable height but insisted that it was not an indication that he would win the primary election.

He allayed the fear that they would step down for Governor Bello as they are already putting their resources together to collect nomination form, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.