Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report

- Claims National Assembly failed to validate the report

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says it is time to implement the report of 2014 national conference which his administration convened.

He said his government could not implement the recommendations of the confab because of time constraint as the 2015 electioneering had reached its peak.

Jonathan spoke in Lagos during the public presentation of a 669-page book, The Dream: Pursuing the Black Renaissance through the Murky Waters of Nigerian Politics, written by Senator Femi Okurounmu.

He praised the institutionalization of the appointment of chairman and members of the Independent National Electoral Commission to give more credibility to elections.

He said most of the problems facing the country would be addressed if 2014 confab report was implemented.

Jonathan said, “I believe the constitutional conference will solve our immediate challenges. My administration was prepared to change the narrative of our constitutional democracy with the assurance that sovereignty belongs to the people. 

“However, we were constrained by time. The conference was conducted one year to the end of my tenure.

"We did not have the time; even the National Assembly which ought to have validated the report was busy with political survival. I did not insist on a rushed implementation because my administration did not set out to achieve political popularity but to genuinely advance the course of nation-building.”  See Also Opinion President Jonathan’s Confab Report: Still Not Fit For Implementation By Rotimi Fashakin 0 Comments 3 Years Ago

