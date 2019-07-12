Generator Fumes Kill Nigerian Family, Husband, Wive, Five Others

- Police say they're still investigating

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

Illustration: Generator Fume Guardian Nigeria

Seven family members including a husband and his wife, have been found dead in Elele town in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The family lived in an estate known as Too Much Money, in  Elele Town.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that preliminary investigation showed that the family died as a result of smoke from their generator.

He said the investigation was ongoing.

He said the victims’ remains had been deposited at a mortuary for further investigation.

One of the neighbours, who confirmed the incident to reporters yesterday, said they woke up early hours yesterday and noticed that the victims’ house was still under lock and key. He said they forced the main door to the one-bedroom apartment open.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap 9 People, Including Four Corps Members In Rivers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Politicians Against South-east 2023 Presidency Behaving Like They Took Tramadol -Ohanaeze
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Nominates Tanko As Substantive CJN, Urges Senate To Treat Confirmation As Urgent
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Stop Tampering With Local Government Funds, AAC Tells Governor Sanwo-olu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Governors Tell Kyari: Subsidy Is A Major Drawback To Government Revenues
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Nigeria's Power Supply Drops In Q2 2019, Says New Report
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad