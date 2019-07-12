I Am Under Tremendous Pressure To Release Ministerial List – President Buhari

“I am very much aware of it (ministerial list) and I am under tremendous pressure on it,” Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

President Buhari added, “The last cabinet which I had, most of them, a majority of them I didn’t know.

“I had to accept their names and recommendation from the party. I worked with them for three and a half years.”

Buhari, a former military dictator, had delayed for months the release of the list of ministers in his first term as a democratically-elected head of state.

Addressing the leadership of the National Assembly during a dinner on Thursday night in Abuja, the President said he was under pressure to unveil his ministerial nominees.

His dawdling at making public the cabinet list, some of his critics have argued is a cause for concern and an indication that he is under the ‘spell’ of a cabal in the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, however, has repeatedly denied such an allegation, claiming he is his own man.

The President, however, explained that the delay was to nominate people he knows personally and can work with.