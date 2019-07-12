Nigerian Stock Exchange: Market Capitalization Loses N265 Billion

Specifically, the market capitalization closed lower at N13.993 trillion having lost N265 billion or 1.86 percent from the N14.258 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

Nigerian Stock Exchange Business Day Online

 

The Nigerian equities market dipped further on Thursday with the market capitalization losing N265 billion within seven hours of trading due to price loses by blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalization closed lower at N13.993 trillion having lost N265 billion or 1.86 percent from the N14.258 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 29,256.60, shed 544.30 points or 1.86 percent to close at 28,712.30.

Some analysts at Afrinvest said: “barring any catalyst to spur investors’ appetite, we expect the bearish performance to persist in the near-term.”

Also, analysts at Cordros Capital said: “our projection for equities in the short to medium-term remains conservative amidst the absence of any catalyst of market returns.”

Most blue-chip posted price loses with Nestle leading the pack with a loss of N65 to close at N1,280 per share.

Airtel Africa trailed with N35.90 to close at N323.50, while MTN Nigeria Communications dipped by N3 to close at N130 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria was down by N1.50 to close at N13.85, while Dangote Cement dipped by 50k to close at N173 per share.

Conversely, GTB recorded the highest price gain to lead the price gainers’ table, rising by 95k to close at N30 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of 50k to close at N61, while Wapco Insurance appreciated by 15k to close at N13.70 per share.

Custodian and Allied Insurance added 5k to close at N6.20, while Ecobank Transnational grew by 5k to close at N9.95 per share.

FBN Holdings was the toast of investors, trading 50.12 million shares valued at N302.31 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 21.13 million shares worth N404.32 million, while Access Bank traded 18.89 million shares valued at N125.52 million.

UBA sold 13.10 million shares worth N77.47 million, while GTB exchanged 12.99 million shares worth N380.713 million.

In all, investors traded 188.43 million shares valued at N3.17 billion in 3,105 deals.

This was against the 188.77 million shares worth N3.72 billion traded in 3,363 deals on Wednesday, the Voice of Nigeria reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Over $40 Billion In Trade Deals, Participants From 55 Countries Expected At IATF2020, Says Afreximbank President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Standard & Poor’s Downgrades Ghana’s Credit Rating, Doubts IMF Loan Impact
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Dubai-Based Company Set To Launch Africa’s Largest Solar Plant
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nigeria To Record Highest Oil Exports To Europe In 7 Months
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Trade Ghanaian Oil Workers Strike; Claim Expatriate Workers Are Treated Better
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Politicians Against South-east 2023 Presidency Behaving Like They Took Tramadol -Ohanaeze
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Nominates Tanko As Substantive CJN, Urges Senate To Treat Confirmation As Urgent
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Stop Tampering With Local Government Funds, AAC Tells Governor Sanwo-olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Governors Tell Kyari: Subsidy Is A Major Drawback To Government Revenues
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigeria's Power Supply Drops In Q2 2019, Says New Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad