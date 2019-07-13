19 People Involved In Auto Crash Along Abeokuta-Ibadan Road

The sector commandant said that 19 persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of five persons died, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2019

File Photo

Five persons have been reported dead and 14 others injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Odeda town, along Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Sector Commandant of the Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the commandant, the accident happened at about 9.20 p.m. on Friday.

Oladele explained that a MADZA bus with registration number MUS 367 XU conveying passengers from Ibadan to Abeokuta lost control due to dangerous driving and had a collision with a truck.

He added that the truck with no registration number crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus and trapped them inside the bus.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun.” he said.

Oladele said that the obstruction had been cleared off the expressway to prevent further disaster.

The FRSC boss, however, commiserated with the families of the victims and cautioned drivers to resist driving dangerously to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

He also implored passengers and the general public that noticed vehicles driving recklessly should contact the Corps through the FRSC toll free number 122. 

