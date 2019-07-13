Buhari Directs Security Operatives To Nab Killers Of Funke, Afenifere Leader’s Daughter

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on the Benin – Ore Lagos road, reportedly killed Mrs. Olakunrin as she was travelling to Akure, Ondo State from Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security operatives to begin operation to arrest killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the President prayed that God will comfort and “give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.”

“He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time,” the President added.

