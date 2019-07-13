How Herdsmen Shot, Killed Afenifere's Chieftain, Fasoranti's Daughter -Brother



Kehinde Fasoranti, son of Pa Rebeun Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political oragnisation, Afenifere, has explained how his sister, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was shot and killed by herdsmen.

Mr. Fasoranti, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday night, said Mrs. Olakunrin was shot by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while traveling on the Ore road.

"The news about her death is very correct and I just came back to Akure with her body tonight from Ore town. She was on her way to Lagos after she left baba (Pa Rebeun Fasoranti) house Friday morning when the gunmen attacked their vehicle.

"Her vehicle was ambushed around Ore town by the gunmen but I can't state the exact number of them that attacked them. The gunmen started shooting at them at the Ore expressway and the driver had to quickly turn back but unknown to him there are some of them (gunmen) in the bush by the other side," he stated.

Mr. Fasonranti, who is a pharmacist in Akure further disclosed that there were five people inside the vehicle when the gunmen struck.

"So, they shoot sporadically, firing at tyres of their SUV she was travelling along with other persons. There were five people in the car, a driver, herself, a cook and two of her nephews.

"Sadly, she was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital but police but she lost too much blood and she died minutes after.

"By the time the police would respond, about 30 minutes later, the gunmen had run back into the bush after hearing the sound of the patrol van. Nobody was kidnapped inside her own vehicle.

"Although, those who were wounded were rushed to a hospital and have been checked by doctors and they are fine. I learnt that there was another bus travelling behind them and it was in that vehicle they abducted a man and left his wife," he said.