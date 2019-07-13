I Know Politicians Suddenly Became Billionaires With Money Meant To Build Roads, Says Amaechi

I know politicians who have suddenly become billionaires, and this is the money that should have been used to build roads and provide amenities that could have been used to improve the lives of citizens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2019

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has said he knows Nigerian politicians who have enriched themselves with public funds known for provion of amenities. 

He made the revelation while speaking at the fifth edition of a symposium for young and emerging leaders held in Lagos on Friday. 

He said, “I know politicians who have suddenly become billionaires, and this is the money that should have been used to build roads and provide amenities that could have been used to improve the lives of citizens.

“Our politicians have to be clear about how they intend to lift people out of poverty.”

In January, Amaechi had said the only way for the country to make progress is for “everybody to be killed.” 

In the leaked audio, he said, “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed,” Amaechi had said.

“This country is going nowhere. When Magnus (Abe) was secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless and he told me, ‘Oga, stop it’. This cannot be coming from a governor.

“But two months in Abuja, Magnus came to meet me and said, I agree with you; this country is hopeless and helpless. All they do in Abuja is to share money.”

