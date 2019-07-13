Killing Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter Has Heightened Fear Of Insecurity In Nigeria – Akeredolu

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor, has in strong words condemned the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin by some herdsmen in the state.

Fulani herdsmen killed late Mrs. Olakunrin on the Ore road.

Governor Akeredolu described the killing as unacceptable while urging security agencies to begin operations to arrest the killers.

"This sad development once again heightens the level of fear that has pervaded our nation even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications. To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil.

"On behalf of the State Executive Council, the governor sympathizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the State over this dastardly act," a statement by the state government said.

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, the governor sympathizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the State over this dastardly act,” a statement by the state government said.

The governor appealed to everyone pained by the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin to remain calm and wait for security agencies to commence an investigation into the killings.

"The governor wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder.

"Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State," Akeredolu said.

“Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State,” Akeredolu said.