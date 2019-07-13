Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti

Undie Adie, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State on Saturday said all efforts were ongoing to apprehend the bandits that shot and killed Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

While addressing journalists at Pa Fasoranti's residence in Akure, Mr. Adie stated that those who killed Mrs. Olakunrin shot dead at Ore expressway on her way back to Lagos were bandits and not herdsmen.

He said: "All we know is that these are bandits that came to the road and started firing sporadically at motorists that were driving on the highway.

He further explained that they had reinforced security in the area and combed the bushes, but their efforts had not yielded any result.

He further explained that they had reinforced security in the area and combed the bushes, but their efforts had not yielded any result.

"Immediately the incident was ongoing, patrol teams were alerted and moved immediately to the scene. In fact, that enabled us to rescue some of the persons that were attacked within the shooting area.

"More steps are being taken. We are meeting with the locals. I don't think it will be appropriate for me to reveal all the other measures we have put in place to make sure we rid that area completely of any form of violent criminality," he added.

However, Mr. Kehinde Fasoranti, younger brother of the deceased who spoke on behalf of the Fasoranti's family accused the police chief of lying regarding the identity of the attackers.

Kehinde told journalists that he visited the police station in Ore town shortly after the incident and was told by officers on duty that those who operated and shot Mrs. Olakunrin were Fulani herdsmen.

"We need to get the story straight. The way they operated, according to what the police said in Ore, is the way Fulani herdsmen operate.

"Six people were in front shooting at them. The driver put the car in reverse but unknown to him, some men were in the bush and started shooting from the side and at the back.

"The story that these are just bandits is a lie. If you want records, request the report I made at the Ore police station. They categorically said the attackers were Fulani herdsmen.

"It's about time we stood up and fight back. Nobody is protecting us. Eventually, they will come inside the house and kidnap people.

"Enough is enough. We can't continue like this. I want the police to retract what they said. They (attackers) are Fulani herdsmen," he reiterated.

"Enough is enough. We can't continue like this. I want the police to retract what they said. They (attackers) are Fulani herdsmen," he reiterated.