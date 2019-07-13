Nigerian Army Declares Five Soldiers Wanted For Robbing VIP At Gunpoint

The soldiers who are now on the run are members of operation Harbin Kunama III Sokoto who were detailed on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna at about 3pm on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2019

Five soldiers have been declared wanted by the Nigerian Army for robbing a very important person (VIP) at gunpoint.

In an occurrence report obtained by SaharaReporters, the soldiers are Cpl Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Cpl Mohammed Aminu, LCpl Commander Haruna, LCpl Oluji Joshua, and LCpl Hayatudeen.

"The VIP was in a white Hilux while they where in a Buffalo gun-truck. The soldiers conived and rubbed the VIP at gun point. They however abandoned the gun truck at the airstrip in Jaji. They have since scattered in different directions including Jos, Suleja etc as indicated in last geo-location tracking," the report stated.

