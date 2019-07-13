Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, says the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, by herdsmen is worrisome.

Obasanjo in a commiseration letter to the Fasoranti family bemoaned the incessant kidnap and killings by herdsmen in the country while calling the government and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the country's increasing level of insecurity.

The ex-President said, “I received, today, the tragic news of the death of your beloved daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, who was killed by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“This is a worrisome development in our polity, especially at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics. I must say Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death. See Also Insurgency Buhari Directs Security Operatives To Nab Killer Of Funke, Afenifere Leader’s Daughter

“As you mourn the tragic loss of our very dear Funke, please be assured of the sympathy and profound sorrow of many others like me who are saddened by the manner of her demise, especially as she still had a lot to contribute to the nation and her family to which she was highly devoted.”

He called on all security agencies and government at all levels to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the killers.

“We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law. See Also Insurgency How Herdsmen Shot, Killed Afenifere's Chieftain, Fasoranti's Daughter -Brother

“We must, together, find solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.”