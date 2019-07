Bayelsa States Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs Agatha Goma, is dead.

A family source said she was found dead in her sleep on Sunday at her apartment in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The 55- year- old was appointed into Governor Seriake Dickson’s cabinet in 2016 and remained one of the best apostles of the governor’s restoration team.

As of the time of filing this report the cause of her death is not known.