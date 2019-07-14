Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti's Daughter, Deji Of Akure Tells Police IG

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, to fish out the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

He said this in a message to console Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Afenifere group, whose daughter was killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

This was contained in a statement by Mike Adeyeye, spokesperson for the Akure monarch on Sunday.

Aladetoyinbo said he received the news of the gruesome murder of Mrs Olakurin, who is the second daughter of Pa Fasoranti, with "rude shock and disbelief".

He said that the people cannot continue to fold their arms and watch the perpetrators of the evil act keep shedding the blood of innocent people on the land.

While reiterating his support for state policing, Aladetoyinbo said the security architecture in the country must be restructured in order to effectively tackle crime. See Also CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti

The statement partly reads, "Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to condemn this gruesome murder and the continuing killing, kidnapping and maiming by these hoodlums and armed herdsmen in the state and the nation at large.

"It is pathetic that this killing, kidnapping and other criminal activities had continued unabated thereby leaving our people to live in fear and anxiety.

"Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to call on the federal and state governments to quickly nip this in the bud to prevent our people from resolving to self-help.

"Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to also call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly swing into action and bring these culprits to book within the shortest time possible.

"The security agents must also flush out these criminals from their hideouts in order to prevent any reprisal attack.

"Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to re-echo his support for the establishment of state police as a matter of urgency. The time to restructure our security architecture is long overdue.”