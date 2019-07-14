Our Plane Had A Fault, We'll Compensate You -Dana Air Begs Stranded Passengers After Botched Flight

We sincerely wish to apologise to our guests for the delays occasioned by this incident and to also assure them that their safety comes first before any consideration in our daily operations.’’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2019

 

Dana Air has apologised to its customers over the disruption of their flights on different routes between July 11 and July 13.

The airline tendered the apology in statement issued by its Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa.

“We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort will remain a top priority in our operations and necessarily compensations will be communicated to the affected guests,’’ Ezenwa said.

According to him, some of the airline’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to nose steering lock on one of its Abuja to Lagos flight which also made the airline to ground the aircraft in line with its strict safety standards.

He explained, “On July 11, one of our Lagos Abuja flight developed a nose wheel issue upon landing in Abuja. After a thorough assessment by our team of engineers, we decided to ground the aircraft in line with our strict stance on safety.

“Although a nose steering lock is not a defect but a mechanism to prevent damage on steering cylinder and torque link during the nose wheel turning greater than 82 (+/- 2) degrees. We sincerely wish to apologise to our guests for the delays occasioned by this incident and to also assure them that their safety comes first before any consideration in our daily operations.’’

He stated that the aircraft had been flown to Lagos for the airline’s engineers to conduct full scale checks.

Ezenwa said in the interim, Dana Air had made proper arrangements with its partner airlines to fly its passengers to their various destinations together with other serviceable aircraft in its fleet.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerian PhD Student Dies In Malaysian Immigration Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Passengers Stranded At Airport, Threaten To Sue Airline, Call For Its Ban
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel 19 People Involved In Auto Crash Along Abeokuta-Ibadan Road
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ethiopian Airlines In Talks With Buhari Government To Establish National Carrier After Nigeria Air Flopped
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Airport Security Compromised By Faulty Equipment, Uncertified Personnel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Woman Beats Security, Tries To Sneak Into US-bound Delta Flight
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen kill Uncle Of Infamous Senator Abbo, Abduct Nursing Stepmother
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency How Herdsmen Shot, Killed Afenifere's Chieftain, Fasoranti's Daughter -Brother
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Declares Five Soldiers Wanted For Robbing VIP At Gunpoint
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Fasoranti's Daugther, Attack Other Travellers On Benin-Ore Road
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Current Wave Of Kidnapping In Nigeria Is Different -Former US Ambassador To Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption I Know Politicians Suddenly Became Billionaires With Money Meant To Build Roads, Says Amaechi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen Attack: South-west Governors, Ex-governor Mimiko, Political Chieftains Visit Fasoranti Over Daughter's Killing
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Court Grants Dasuki Bail Despite Buhari's Repeated Disobedience
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Gbajabiamila: Plenty Of Nigeria's Stolen Funds Stashed In UK
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad