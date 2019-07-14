Stop Saying Fulani Herdsmen Killed Daughter Of Afenifere Leader – Miyetti Allah

- Section of Nigerian media against Fulani

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2019

Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, President of the Miyetti Allah Association, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.


Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned and distance itself from the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

A statement issued by Mr Baba Ngelzarma, the National Secretary of the association on Saturday in Abuja, said MACBAN commiserated with Fasoranti on the death of his daughter.

He said the deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as bandits.

Ngelzarma said, “The association expresses our sincere heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased."

He added that the association was shocked on how a section of the media in collaboration with elements in the country is using the opportunity to fuel crisis in Nigeria.

He regretted that these elements continue a negative profiling of Fulani for their total annihilation by jumping into a mischievous conclusion that she was killed by herdsmen, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage patterns that have been employed and deployed against our people by the section of the media.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time,’’ the scribe said.
 

