BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Jos

A four-storey building has collapsed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Many were reportedly trapped in the rubbles on Monday.

"It's a terrible scene this evening. I personally counted four corpses as they were pulled out of the rubble. The emergency services didn't arrive in time and it was the vigilantes that were assisting to dig through the rubble,” Jos-based journalist, Sani Yahaya Ibrahim, who witnessed the incident, told SaharaReporters.

He added, "I personally called the National Emergency Management Agency but it was like two hours after the incident that they arrived. A pregnant woman, who just gave birth, was trapped in the building as of the time I was there.

“I also heard that the landlord walked into the building just a few minutes before the building came down. Rescue operations are currently underway.”

