BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Jos

I personally called the National Emergency Management Agency but it was like two hours after the incident that they arrived. A pregnant woman, who just gave birth, was trapped in the building as of the time I was there.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

A four-storey building has collapsed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

Many were reportedly trapped in the rubbles on Monday.

"It's a terrible scene this evening. I personally counted four corpses as they were pulled out of the rubble. The emergency services didn't arrive in time and it was the vigilantes that were assisting to dig through the rubble,” Jos-based journalist, Sani Yahaya Ibrahim, who witnessed the incident, told SaharaReporters.

He added, "I personally called the National Emergency Management Agency but it was like two hours after the incident that they arrived. A pregnant woman, who just gave birth, was trapped in the building as of the time I was there.

“I also heard that the landlord walked into the building just a few minutes before the building came down. Rescue operations are currently underway.”

Details later……

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Investigation: How Nigerian Officials Stole Billions Meant For Flood Disaster Victims
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Buhari Reiterates Nigeria's Commitment To Addressing Climate Change At Morocco Conference
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Shell Raises Alarm Over Occupation Of Belema Flow Station
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Only 57% Of Nigerians Have Access To Potable Water - Minister
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Okowa Awarded A N736m Road Project As 'Kola' To His Crony. The Result Is A Substandard Construction
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Flood Sacks Delta Coastal Communities As River Niger Overflows Banks
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Massive Redeployments, Postings Hit Nigeria's Top Army Officers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Mob Burns Police Station, Cops Shoot One Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad