Buhari’s Responses To Rising Insecurity So Weak, Moghalu Says

*Nigeria needs constitutional restructuring, borders must be manned

by SaharaReporters, New Yorka Jul 15, 2019

A presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, says the responses of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to the rising spate of violence and level of insecurity in Nigeria is weak. 

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) chieftain said, “The responses to the security challenges we are having are so weak and not very well thought through.”

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Moghalu claimed that the kind of solutions being proffered by Buhari and his team were inadequate to meet the country’s current security challenges.

There must be a collective coming together to address the problems of the country manifesting as insecurity, said the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The first fundamental solution to Nigeria’s problems is that Nigeria must be constitutionally restructured to become a true federation. It is very important that Nigeria’s borders should be manned.

“When you don’t act in a way that you are supposed to act, you leave the citizens a lot of room for speculation and that is what I will advise the government against.

“We need to take a very proactive approach to our security problems rather than a reactive approach, reacting only when people are killed,” he stated.

