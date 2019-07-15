Buhari De-institutionalizing EFCC, Attacking Weak Nigerians in Fighting Corruption, Says African Union Consultant

*Goje’s Corruption Case Undermines Buhari’s Integrity *President lacks will to fight graft

by SaharaReporters, New Yorka Jul 15, 2019

Dr. Babafemi Badejo, a diplomat working with the African Union, says President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the political to fight corruption.

Badejo said, “It is safe to conclude that the Buhari administration lacks the will to fight corruption. The perception, though constantly denied, is clearly out there that prosecution through the EFCC is only for Nigerians who are either weak or are in opposing parties and/or critical of the government in power.

“The EFCC itself is being de-institutionalised by the actions of the Buhari administration.”

He added, “President Buhari condones some of those alleged to be corrupt and his recent use of nolle prosequi in the case of Senator Danjuma Goje further undermines his perception as a Nigerian of integrity.

“An individual will engage in corruption if the incentives to do so outweigh the disincentives.”

Arguing further, the diplomat said: “The government must go beyond the punitive approach to undertake a holistic focus that looks at factors that accentuate the desire to perpetrate various forms of corruption and address these without throwing the punitive orientation overboard.”

Badejo spoke at an international conference to commemorate the Second African Union Anti-Corruption Year, according to a statement.

The conference, which held in Abuja, was sponsored by the Pan-African Strategic Research Group and Centre for Democracy and Development.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New Yorka

You may also like

Read Next

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Stop Saying Fulani Herdsmen Killed Daughter Of Afenifere Leader – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Stop Saying Fulani Herdsmen Killed Daughter Of Afenifere Leader – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N25bn Scam: Revoke Goje’s US Visa Now, HEDA Advises Trump
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How We Begged Na'Abba, Anyim Not To Embarrass, Impeach Obasanjo -Gen. Yakubu Gowon
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad