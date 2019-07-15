College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online

The students, who had earlier appeared before the anti-cult unit and Students’ Disciplinary Committee, were said to have been expelled after making confessional statements concerning the allegation which was levelled against them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, has expelled a female student of the institution, Anyaoha Goodness Ifeoma, and four other students over an allegation of sex-hawking online.

The institution made the decision after considering the report of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

An official letter from the school management, signed by Mr Chidi, I.M. for the Registrar partly read, “After investigations, the anti-cult unit and the Students’ Disciplinary Committee established a case of sex-hawking through in-message application against you and to which you had made confessional statements. Your activities constitute acts adjudged as major offense by the college as provided in the regulations guiding students’ conducts in the Students’ Handbook, page 102 No. 6.

"On the strength of the above, I have been directed to inform you that you are hereby expelled from the college with immediate effect."

“Furthermore, you are to surrender to the Dean, Student Affairs any college property in your possession, particularly your identity card. Be guided accordingly.” 
 

