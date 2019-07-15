Fasanmi To Yoruba Leaders: We Can’t Continue To Be Slaughtered Like Cows, We Must Unite To Stop Killings

There is no adequate security in Nigeria. A situation when somebody will be killed like a cow is unacceptable; we are not cows.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has asked Yoruba leaders to unite and find a lasting solution to the security challenges that are bedeviling the region and other parts of Nigeria.

Fasanmi said it was unfortunate that innocent people are  being killed like cows on a daily basis, owing to insecurity in the country.

He spoke on Monday while paying a condolence visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin.

The elder statesmen described the murder of Olakunrin by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on the Ore express road as a "big tragedy" not only to the South- West region but Nigeria as a whole.

He said there is no longer sanctity for the lives of citizens of the country with daily reports of kidnappings, attacks and killings by gunmen in various parts of the nation.

He stressed that Yoruba people must come together, no matter their political affiliations, differences and address the scourge of kidnapping by suspected herdsmen who have already infiltrated the South-West.

He said, "It is a big tragedy for Nigeria, Pa Reuben Fasoranti is a man that I have known for the past 70 years. He is one of the best friends I ever had and his politics is without bitterness.

"His policy is that politics should not divide those God has joined together. What has happened is a big tragedy, not only for the people of Akure or Ondo State but to the whole of Nigeria.

"There is no adequate security in Nigeria. A situation where somebody will be killed like a cow is unacceptable; we are not cows.

"There is no respect for the sanctity of life and there is a lot to be done to ensure the security of the lives of people. In recent times, a lot of people have been killed in Yoruba land. Yoruba people, irrespective of their political affiliations, must come together and save the nation from an imminent catastrophe.

Describing Pa Fasoranti as an elder who has made a positive history in Nigeria, Fasanmi said the killers of his daughter (Olakunrin) must be arrested and brought to justice.

He added, "Fasoranti is an eminent Nigerian, leader and statesman and you cannot be talking of Nigeria history without mentioning his name.

"This is a big tragedy, not for him alone but for all of us and the whole of Nigeria. We must all come together to salvage this country from the forces of anarchy and tighten up our security so that lives and property can be safe.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Mob Burns Police Station, Cops Shoot One Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Massive Redeployments, Postings Hit Nigeria's Top Army Officers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Mob Burns Police Station, Cops Shoot One Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad