Fasanmi To Yoruba Leaders: We Can’t Continue To Be Slaughtered Like Cows, We Must Unite To Stop Killings

Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has asked Yoruba leaders to unite and find a lasting solution to the security challenges that are bedeviling the region and other parts of Nigeria.

Fasanmi said it was unfortunate that innocent people are being killed like cows on a daily basis, owing to insecurity in the country.

He spoke on Monday while paying a condolence visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin.

The elder statesmen described the murder of Olakunrin by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on the Ore express road as a "big tragedy" not only to the South- West region but Nigeria as a whole.

He said there is no longer sanctity for the lives of citizens of the country with daily reports of kidnappings, attacks and killings by gunmen in various parts of the nation.

He stressed that Yoruba people must come together, no matter their political affiliations, differences and address the scourge of kidnapping by suspected herdsmen who have already infiltrated the South-West.

He said, "It is a big tragedy for Nigeria, Pa Reuben Fasoranti is a man that I have known for the past 70 years. He is one of the best friends I ever had and his politics is without bitterness.

"His policy is that politics should not divide those God has joined together. What has happened is a big tragedy, not only for the people of Akure or Ondo State but to the whole of Nigeria.

"There is no adequate security in Nigeria. A situation where somebody will be killed like a cow is unacceptable; we are not cows.

"There is no respect for the sanctity of life and there is a lot to be done to ensure the security of the lives of people. In recent times, a lot of people have been killed in Yoruba land. Yoruba people, irrespective of their political affiliations, must come together and save the nation from an imminent catastrophe.

Describing Pa Fasoranti as an elder who has made a positive history in Nigeria, Fasanmi said the killers of his daughter (Olakunrin) must be arrested and brought to justice.

He added, "Fasoranti is an eminent Nigerian, leader and statesman and you cannot be talking of Nigeria history without mentioning his name.

"This is a big tragedy, not for him alone but for all of us and the whole of Nigeria. We must all come together to salvage this country from the forces of anarchy and tighten up our security so that lives and property can be safe.”