Gunmen Kidnap Taraba State University Lecturer

The kidnapping was also confirmed by the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Taraba State University chapter, Mr. Linus William.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

A senior lecturer at the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Mr. Benjamin Ezekiel, has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped by gunmen who invaded his residence at ATC near Grace Junior Academy in the early hours of Sunday, Channels TV reports.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force in the state, DSP David Misal, said the police were aware of the kidnap.

According to William, the kidnappers came shooting sporadically into the air to scare his neighbours, before whisking him away.

He stated that the kidnappers had yet to contact the family to state their demands.

SaharaReporters, New York

