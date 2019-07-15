HEDA Calls For Online Petition Signatures To Make US Revoke Goje's Visa

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has launched an online petition signing, asking the United States of America to immediately withdraw the US entry visa issued to a former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje.

The call for petition signing followed an earlier petition sent to the US President, Donald Trump, through the US Secretary of State, Micheal Pompeo, and the US Embassy in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Goje was facing corruption charges, a N25bn scam until the Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation made a dramatic withdrawal of the charges.

HEDA stated that the demand is backed by the S.284 - Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, 114th Congress (2015-2016) particularly, Section 3a (3) & (4).

The group also referred to the US law which affirms "ineligibility to receive a visa to enter the United States or to be admitted to the United States; or (B) if the individual has been issued a visa or other documentation, revocation, in accordance with section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1201(i)).” See Also Corruption N25bn Scam: Revoke Goje’s US Visa Now, HEDA Advises Trump

HEDA said: “Our demand is premised on corruption allegations of N25bn levelled against him and widely circulated by the media. Sequel to this, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission carried out detailed and diligent investigations for about 10 years, spending about N250m of taxpayers’ money, resulting in the matter being charged to court before Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State.

“The matter was suddenly, in a dramatic turn of event, taken over by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice in June only and then withdrawn on the 6th July 2019 based on what the general public knows its for political expediency.”

The group stressed that the people of Gombe persistently suffer from flood and erosion, which is common to Gombe State.

It also claimed that Goje’s political standing had been stained with corruption allegations and is not fit to hold an American visa.

HEDA wrote, “We write this request to demand that a man of this kind of political standing with flags and stains of corruption allegations should not be allowed to hold an American visa or if he already has one, it should be revoked.”

To sign the petition, click here.

