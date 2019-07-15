How Long Are We Going To Use Our blood To Sustain Nigeria’s Unity? –Afenifere Renewal Group

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has wondered for how the southern part of Nigeria will continue to use the blood of its people to keep Nigeria united in the face of relentless herdsmen attacks.

“How long are we going to continue to use our blood to sustain the unity of this country? At this stage in Nigeria, we must enforce law and order across the board, we cannot continue to sheathe any group from the law when it commits a crime,” the spokesperson for ARG, Yinka Odumakin, said on Sunday while appearing on a programme on Channels TV.

He was reacting to the recent killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Friday in Kajola near Ore, in Ondo State.

“It is unfortunate that we have reached a point where human lives are no longer safe in our country. As to what we said about Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, we stand by it that she was murdered and all eyewitnesses’ account so far, indicate to us that she was murdered by herdsmen. See Also Opinion The Killing Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter And The Omnipresence Of Bandits On Nigerian Roads By Fredrick Nwabufo

“When you inspect the car in which Funke Olakunrin was killed, you will see that most of the bullets were fired at the side of the car, which suggested some targeting,” Odumakin added.

Also, he accused the Nigeria Police Force of not doing enough to find those behind the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin.

He explained: “Until this moment, the way police are very cautious in anything that involves herdsmen. It has been so in this case. The car, in which she was killed, 48 hours ago, is in the compound of Pa Fasoranti. See Also Insurgency Buhari Directs Security Operatives To Nab Killers Of Funke, Afenifere Leader’s Daughter

“We expected that if the police were interested in any investigation, that car will be with them, they will be doing forensics and all.

“In her car, she had money, phones, jewellery and they were all intact. The only person that was abducted from the scene was the driver of her backup car, which as we speak, is still with the abductors.”