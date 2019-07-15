How Long Are We Going To Use Our blood To Sustain Nigeria’s Unity? –Afenifere Renewal Group

*Herdsmen killed Fasoranti’s daughter –Odumakin insists *Driver still missing more than 48 hours after attack

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has wondered for how the southern part of Nigeria will continue to use the blood of its people to keep Nigeria united in the face of relentless herdsmen attacks.

“How long are we going to continue to use our blood to sustain the unity of this country? At this stage in Nigeria, we must enforce law and order across the board, we cannot continue to sheathe any group from the law when it commits a crime,” the spokesperson for ARG, Yinka Odumakin, said on Sunday while appearing on a programme on Channels TV.  

He was reacting to the recent killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Friday in Kajola near Ore, in Ondo State.

“It is unfortunate that we have reached a point where human lives are no longer safe in our country. As to what we said about Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, we stand by it that she was murdered and all eyewitnesses’ account so far, indicate to us that she was murdered by herdsmen. See Also Opinion The Killing Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter And The Omnipresence Of Bandits On Nigerian Roads By Fredrick Nwabufo 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“When you inspect the car in which Funke Olakunrin was killed, you will see that most of the bullets were fired at the side of the car, which suggested some targeting,” Odumakin added.

Also, he accused the Nigeria Police Force of not doing enough to find those behind the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin.

He explained: “Until this moment, the way police are very cautious in anything that involves herdsmen. It has been so in this case. The car, in which she was killed, 48 hours ago, is in the compound of Pa Fasoranti. See Also Insurgency Buhari Directs Security Operatives To Nab Killers Of Funke, Afenifere Leader’s Daughter 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“We expected that if the police were interested in any investigation, that car will be with them, they will be doing forensics and all.

“In her car, she had money, phones, jewellery and they were all intact. The only person that was abducted from the scene was the driver of her backup car, which as we speak, is still with the abductors.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Stop Saying Fulani Herdsmen Killed Daughter Of Afenifere Leader – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Stop Saying Fulani Herdsmen Killed Daughter Of Afenifere Leader – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N25bn Scam: Revoke Goje’s US Visa Now, HEDA Advises Trump
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How We Begged Na'Abba, Anyim Not To Embarrass, Impeach Obasanjo -Gen. Yakubu Gowon
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad