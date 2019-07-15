Kidnapping: I Cannot Go To My Hometown In Ondo Because Of Fear, Says Boroffice



by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

Ajayi Boroffice, the senator representing Ondo-North senatorial district, has called on the Federal Government to  urgently address the issue of kidnapping in the country.

Boroffice made the call during a visit to the Akure residence of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was killed by suspected herdsmen.

He said, “The government, which I’m part of, should find a solution to this problem. The people in Ondo State will still carry out their businesses. You can’t ask them not to go out. In the senate, we discuss this issue of insecurity on a regular basis.

“I’m here in Akure now. I would have loved to go to Oka, my hometown, but the fear is that how do I move from Akure to Oka because there is a spot near Oba where these people (kidnappers) are. So, this issue is affecting everybody.

“It’s not something that we should feel unconcerned about. We are all concerned and I believe there is ongoing talks to find a solution to this problem.” 
 

