Nigeria’s Corrupt Leaders Likely Started Off Experimenting With Exam Malpractices –Report

*Says Nigerian parents sponsoring exam cheats

by SaharaReporters, New Yorka Jul 15, 2019

A weekly bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says corruption is rife in Nigeria because it is likely many corrupt leaders in Nigeria today started off experimenting with examination malpractices.

It said: “Many corrupt leaders today might have started off on this path through experimenting with examination malpractices. It is a fallacy to think that such individuals would outgrow such acts. 

“This set of individuals mature to something more destructive and demeaning in the long run. The polluting effects of corruption warrant the adoption of a holistic approach to fighting corruption right from the school level.”

Though the federal government is perceived to be fighting a selective war against corruption, the examination board pointed out: “JAMB is leading the onslaught against perpetrators of examination infractions. 

“It is the responsibility of citizens and other government agencies to sign up for this critical national assignment. 

“Unfortunately, national challenges are sometimes perceived by Nigerians as the exclusive headache of the agency.”

The board said further, “Corruption is not a peculiar African or Nigerian problem. Regrettably, most of the measures deployed to fight corruption, more often than not, fail to yield desired results. 

“If the malaise of corruption is not holistically addressed at the stage of examination malpractice, which is most times sponsored by parents, it will grow to become a monster.”

