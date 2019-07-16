Atiku Vs Buhari: After Monday Drama, Legal Fireworks Continue Today At Tribunal

There was drama on Monday during a hearing in the presidential election petitions tribunal between the counsels to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and those of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the use of a video player and television in presenting their evidence.

Atiku’s lawyers had denied Buhari’s lawyers access to play a CD.

Atiku and his party came to the tribunal with a 48-inch Samsung Television and Mac laptop and played back three videos downloaded from TV stations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The videos showed interviews by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, and a former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, discussing the use of a server for the elections.

Thereafter, Buhari’s counsel brought out a disc to play on the same electronic devices brought by the petitioners, but PDP lawyers prevented him by switching off the TV.

“You may show the witness the CD, but what I object to is to play the CD on my equipment,” Atiku’s lawyer objected.

“I can’t even believe that a counsel could be so bold to go to the TV and switch it off,” Buhari’s lawyer responded.

The mild drama generated laughter in the courtroom when Atiku’s counsel alluded to “virus” infestation of the disc brought by Buhari’s lawyer.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Garba, urged the lawyers to show good examples.

The hearing continues today (Tuesday) as Buhari’s lawyers will have an opportunity to bring to the court their own video equipment.