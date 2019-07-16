Beyonce Features Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Others In New Album

The album, which was produced by Beyonce, features a host of several African artists. The final track list was revealed on Tuesday consisting of 14 tracks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

American singer, Beyonce, has released the track list for her Lion King inspired album: “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Speaking to ABC Information, she said, ‘This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wish to ensure we discover the most effective expertise from Africa. I wished it to be genuine to what’s stunning concerning the music in Africa.

“We've kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your in your mind.The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

SaharaReporters, New York

