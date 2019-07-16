BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat

Ned Nwoko had approached the apex court challenging the earlier ruling of the court of appeal which declared Nwoboshi as the winner of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on Tuesday reclaimed his Delta South Senatorial seat as the Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled in his favour against Ned Nwoko.

Nwaoboshi and Nwoko had been involved in a legal tussle over who should represent Delta South Senatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court in its ruling agreed with the court of appeal which declared Nwoboshi as the validly elected senator representing Delta South. See Also Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Ned Nwoko had approached the apex court challenging the earlier ruling of the court of appeal which declared Nwoboshi as the winner of the election.

The appeal court’s ruling was against the ruling of the high court which declared Ned Nwoko as the duly elected senator representing the senatorial district.

Details later.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: We're Screening Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter, We'll Reveal The Perpetrators
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad