A Caller Threatened To Kill Me, My Children -Zuma, Disgraced Ex-South African President

The inquiry is investigating allegations that Zuma allowed three Gupta brothers, friends of his, to plunder state resources and influence senior government appointments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday said he had received a death threat after his testimony the previous day to an inquiry on corruption.

Zuma told the inquiry on Monday that he had been the victim of a plot to get rid of him and that he could trace that conspiracy to foreign intelligence services and the apartheid government in the 1990s.

Appearing again on Tuesday, Zuma said his personal assistant received a phone call late on Monday from an unknown caller threatening to kill Zuma and his children.

The country’s deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, who is overseeing the inquiry, said the threats were unacceptable.

There was no immediate comment from the police. See Also Corruption I Am Not ‘King Of Corruption’ In South Africa, Jacob Zuma Tells Anti-Corruption Panel 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

Zuma, ousted by the governing African National Congress (ANC) in February 2018 and replaced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has consistently denied wrongdoing over his nine years in power.

His appearance at the inquiry caps a dramatic fall from grace for a politician, who long dominated the country’s politics.

The inquiry is investigating allegations that Zuma allowed three Gupta brothers, friends of his, to plunder state resources and influence senior government appointments.

Several former officials have told the inquiry that the Guptas were privy to information about senior government appointments.

On Monday Zuma denied that he had done anything unlawful with the Guptas or that he had discussed anything with them that he should not have.

The Gupta brothers, who denied the allegations at the time, left the country around the time that Zuma was ousted, Reuters reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: We're Screening Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter, We'll Reveal The Perpetrators
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad