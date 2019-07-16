Jonathan Visits Fasoranti, Says Insecurity Getting Worse Under Buhari

I was there as a president for some time, security challenges were there with me. I also inherited some. But it is getting worse everyday. And we cannot continue to use the same old method.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said the issue of insecurity in Nigeria was getting worse under President Muhammadu Buhari's government.  

Jonathan noted that the security challenges such as terror attacks, kidnapping, banditry and killings are now major problems in the country. 

He spoke to journalists on Tuesday when he visited Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, to condole with the Afenifere leader over the death of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

Mrs. Olakunrin was murdered along Benin-Ore highway by suspected herdmens while returning to Lagos after visiting her father in Akure last Friday. 

The ex-President explained that every government has its own challenges of security but there must be a solution to solve them. See Also Insurgency Buhari Directs Security Operatives To Nab Killers Of Funke, Afenifere Leader’s Daughter 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Jonathan, who was in company of Sunday Abegunde, Secretary to the Ondo State Government, said the Federal Government must design a new approach to tackle the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. 

According to him, the armed forces can deploy the use of technology to combat the security challenges in the country. 

He said "It (insecurity) is now a major problem in the country and my belief is that the Federal Government with the state governments must design a different approach. 

"I was there as a president for some time, security challenges were there with me. I also inherited some. But it is getting worse everyday. And we cannot continue to use the same old method. 

"As security operatives, the police, DSS, and other armed forces must deploy technology. I believe the Federal Government will need to set up a special unit, just like we set up EFCC and ICPC to handle specific issues of corruption.

"They would know that their total responsibility is to manage this issue of kidnapping and attacks on people going on the road or going to the farm. 

"We can't continue that way, it is not just possible, because we can't talk about managing the economy of this country if people are not safe.

"Economy is for the people, they must be alive to enjoy infrastructure. Even if you construct all the roads in the country and people cannot move around, then the road become meaningless.  See Also Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

"The issue of security must be approached from a different dimension, we cannot continue the old way because it is getting out of hand. We hope the federal and state governments will do something about it."

He also advised the Buhari-led government to take a second look into the reports of the 2014 national confab to proffer solution to the insecurity challenges in the nation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: We're Screening Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter, We'll Reveal The Perpetrators
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad