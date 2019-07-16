Obasanjo's Letter: The Messenger Is Not Handsome But The Message Is, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Obasanjo had, in the letter, criticized Buhari for his approach to security and warned him of impending national doom if he failed to act fast.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to pay attention to the message contained in a recent open letter addressed to him by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Responding to the letter in a tweet on Tuesday, @ShehuSani said, "The President should not use OBJ’s letter as a toilet roll, just clip it near the dressing mirror. The messenger is not surely handsome but the message is a bell and a compass. OBJ and Baba know each other more than anyone knows about them."

Reacting to the comment by Senator Sani, @childjoe wrote, "OBJ is not a good man. We reject totally everything about him. He plunged us into this mess. He had the opportunity to turn things around but he did otherwise."

@Omoseki tweeted in response, "I hope it won't take Buhari years to read that letter.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

