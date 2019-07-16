Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million

*Police Arrest two 18-year-old suspects

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Two 18-year-old Nigerians have been arrested for the kidnap, drugging and killing of a five-year-old boy (Ahmed Ado), whom they abducted from his school in Kano State.

Parading the suspects, the Kano State Police Commissioner Ahmed Ilyasu, said the police received a complaint that the boy was kidnapped and were able to arrest, after some investigations, a principal suspect, Ibrahim Ahmed, 28.

In addition, the police also nabbed one Musa Sanusi and another suspect both aged 18. 

Ilyasu stated that after interrogation, the suspects confessed to have kidnapped the boy and drugged him which resulted in boy’s death.  

Ado’s remains were buried in a shallow grave at an uncompleted building, the police said.  

“The police have exhumed the body of the victim and the suspects will be taken to court. This is a highest form of inhumanity and the police will not relent in its fight against all forms of criminal activities,” disclosed the police chief.  

The father of the victim, Malam Ado, told our Daily Trust that the suspects kidnapped his son from the nursery and primary school he attended and they later called him demanding N50 million as the ransom to free his kidnapped son.  

“They demanded N50 million, then reduced it to N20 million. We were negotiating till when we arrived at N200,000, not knowing that my son had been killed,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Super Eagles Player And Coach, Samson Siasia's Mother
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Fasanmi To Yoruba Leaders: We Can’t Continue To Be Slaughtered Like Cows, We Must Unite To Stop Killings
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapping: I Cannot Go To My Hometown In Ondo Because Of Fear, Says Boroffice
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Super Eagles Player And Coach, Samson Siasia's Mother
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Fasanmi To Yoruba Leaders: We Can’t Continue To Be Slaughtered Like Cows, We Must Unite To Stop Killings
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Judge Inyang Ekwo Refuses AAC Copy Of Judgement
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad