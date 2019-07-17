Atiku Vs Buhari: Court Orders INEC To Produce Documents Requested By PDP

The election petitions tribunal handling the 2019 presidential election suit has ordered the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to produce documents requested by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The order was given on Wednesday at the resumed hearing of the petition by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, election.

Ordered alongside Yakubu is the resident electoral commissioner in Zamfara state to produce documents requested.

They are to produce the documents tomorrow (July 18).