BREAKING: Chief Justice Of Nigeria: Senators Begin Screening, To Confirm Tanko Muhammad As CJN

The Nigerian Senate has begun the screening of Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The lawmakers went gone into an executive session and resolved to begin the screening and confirmation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday presented the name of the acting chief justice for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Buhari's request followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Muhammad the substantive chief justice of Nigeria.

Muhammad was first appointed in January after the suspension the then-Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset and disgraced out of office.