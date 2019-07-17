BREAKING: Chief Justice Of Nigeria: Senators Begin Screening, To Confirm Tanko Muhammad As CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday presented the name of the acting chief justice for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

The Nigerian Senate has begun the screening of Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The lawmakers went gone into an executive session and resolved to begin the screening and confirmation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday presented the name of the acting chief justice for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Buhari's request followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Muhammad the substantive chief justice of Nigeria. See Also Politics BREAKING: Senate Set To Confirm Tanko Mohammed As Chief Justice Of Nigeria Tomorrow 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Muhammad was first appointed in January after the suspension the then-Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset and disgraced out of office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Fact Check: Kalu’s Claim On Buhari Not Owning House In Abuja False
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Orders Payment Of Minimum Wage But Says No Increase For Workers Earning N30,000 And Above
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Former Vanguard Newspaper Employees Jailed For Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ex-Presidential Aide Asks Buhari: Who’s Politicizing Insecurity In Nigeria?
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Atiku’s Grand Parody At The Elections Tribunal By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Celebrate With Me Boko Haram Or Face The Music, I've Returned To Maiduguri Invigorated, Boasts Newly Promoted Gen. Bulama Biu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Journalism Fact Check: Kalu’s Claim On Buhari Not Owning House In Abuja False
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Orders Payment Of Minimum Wage But Says No Increase For Workers Earning N30,000 And Above
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Seyi Makinde’s N48 Billion-Asset Agbana Can’t Touch! By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Former Vanguard Newspaper Employees Jailed For Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, Explains Why She's Quitting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ex-Presidential Aide Asks Buhari: Who’s Politicizing Insecurity In Nigeria?
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It Can't Be Well For A Nation, Says Secondus, Where 94-year-old Buries 58-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Gunmen Kidnap Three Zamfara State Government Officials, Kill One In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad