Buhari Reacts: Unpatriotic Nigerians Politicizing Isolated Cases Of Insecurity

“I am confident that this administration will use all the resources at its disposal to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, and not just prominent Nigerians or those who make headlines.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

Despite widespread violence and a rising level of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has accused his critics of politicizing isolated incidents of insecurity.

He slammed those he claimed as politicizing the situation as unpatriotic in a veiled reference to his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had in a scathing open letter censured Buhari for allowing violence and insecurity to fester under his watch.

While hosting the executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president said: “Those who politicize the isolated incidents of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians.  

"While we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, we acknowledge that there are also emerging challenges like kidnapping and banditry.  

“While we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, we acknowledge that there are also emerging challenges like kidnapping and banditry.  

“I assure you and Nigerians that we will not relent in our efforts to secure our country from criminal activities.”  

Obasanjo had on Monday written an open letter to Buhari, criticizing his leadership style and handling of the country's security challenges.

