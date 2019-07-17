Buhari Tells Jos People: I Feel Your Pains At This Difficult Moment

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of the victims of the building collapse in Jos, Plateau State, which claimed at least 14 lives.

According to figures released by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 14 persons have so far died in the collapsed three-storey building in Dilimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday night, President Buhari said he was greatly shocked at the unfortunate loss of lives and wished those injured a quick recovery.

He said: “I feel your pains at this difficult moment and my prayers, thoughts, and empathy are with you as you struggle to overcome the shock of this misfortune.”

While praying to God to comfort everyone affected by the sad incident, the President urged stakeholders in the building industry to find a lasting solution to the frequent incidents of building collapse across the country, the Voice of Nigeria reports.

President Buhari added: “There is the urgent need to address the issue of enforcing safety standards in our buildings in order to forestall future tragedies.”