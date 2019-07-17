EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria

According to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the handover is a testament that the fight against corruption is real.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over a property seized from Alex Badeh, a former Chief of Defence Staff, to the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

This was revealed in a statement signed by Tony Orilade, the Head of Media and Publicity, on Wednesday.  

The property is located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja.

The statement partly read: “The edifice is one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the Federal Government by the late Chief of Air Staff, Alex Badeh.

“According to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who was represented on the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, the handover is a testament that the fight against corruption is real.

“If we can fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70 per cent of Nigeria’s problem.”

The Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and Director General of VON, Osita Okechukwu, led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.
 

