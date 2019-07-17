Ex-Presidential Aide Asks Buhari: Who’s Politicizing Insecurity In Nigeria?

*Says Nigerians spoke out when Buhari was attacked during Jonathan’s regime

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

A former presidential aide, Akin Osuntokun, has expressed disappointment over President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment that Nigerians politicizing “isolated incidents of insecurity” in the country are unpatriotic citizens.

President Buhari, had during a meeting with the executives of his campaign organization at the State House on Tuesday, had said, “Those who politicize the isolated incidents of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians. I am confident that this administration will use all the resources at its disposal to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, and not just prominent Nigerians or those who make headlines.

Osuntokun, an ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, appearing on Channels TV, however, challenged Buhari saying, “What do you mean by politicizing? Who is politicizing it?

“That is his (Buhari’s) own interpretation according to his own convenience. In any case, if people are commenting on issues, how does that amount to politicization?

“What of those people who are victims? This type of casual detachment to people is getting out of hand. When he (Buhari) was attacked some years ago, did people not talk? Did people not raise issues then?  

“Should people not have talked now? Now you want people to be quiet.”

SaharaReporters, New York

